The Little Rock Police Department made a third arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in October 2018 on Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

Police initially arrested two people, 18-year-old Kenneth Wilson and 23-year-old Jacquelynn Jones, in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Levon Sales Jr.

The department announced 25-year-old Darrius Holmes was developed as a suspect during the homicide investigation.

Holmes was arrested and charged with first degree murder, possession of firearms by certain person, and tampering with physical evidence.

