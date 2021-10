The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a Blue French Bulldog named Buster.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking for the public's help locating a Blue French Bulldog named Buster.

On Monday, Oct. 18, Buster was taken near the intersection of Temple and Lawrence Drive.

The suspect was described as a 30 to 40-year-old male wearing a tan hat, blue AT&T shirt and driving a red Dodge truck.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information on this theft, please contact detectives at 501-918-3500.