Little Rock police find Molotov cocktail, slashed tires following night of protests

The protest started in Southwest Little Rock and then moved to 3917 W. 12th Street, where the 12th Street Police Station is located.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of Tuesday, August 25, several small protests occurred in the City of Little Rock.

The protest started in Southwest Little Rock and then moved to 3917 W. 12th Street, where the 12th Street Police Station is located.

The group of approximately 20 people began blocking the street and preventing vehicular traffic from passing.

Officers on duty facilitated the groups right to protest by assuring their safety from vehicular traffic by blocking the intersection. Supervisors informed the group they could protest as much as they wanted but they could not block traffic.

The group complied and moved to the sidewalk where they continued their protest for approximately 30 minutes until they dispersed.

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, day shift officers reporting for duty discovered that the tires to four patrol vehicles had been cut during the evening hours.

Upon closer inspection it was also observed that improvised explosive devices, commonly referred to as Molotov Cocktails, had been thrown but had not exploded. The devises consist of glass bottles filled with flammable liquid that have a rag or paper stuffed in one end ignited and thrown, to cause a fire and explosion.