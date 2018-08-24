LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department has three unsolved murders that happened within three blocks of each other -- all three victims were shot and killed.

“2510 South Arch street, 700 West 26th street, 2718 South Arch Street were where the different crime scenes took place,” spokesperson for the Little Rock Department, Steve Moore, said.

The first homicide was May 2017, 52-year-old Tamela Smith.

“Her body was found at 8 o’clock in the morning after gunfire was reported the night before. Her body was found behind an abandoned house,” Moore said.

The second happened in April 2018, 55-year-old Eric Woods.

“He was seen next to a car down on Arch street talking to some individuals and then suddenly there was gunfire and the car sped away and he fell out in the street,” Moore said.

The third was May 2018, 62-year-old Lawrence Butler.

“He was found in his home on 2718 South after a friend went to watch the basketball game with him and couldn’t get him to the door,” Moore said.

Tamela Smith's mom, Dianne Jones, has lived on Arch street for 50 years, where she raised Smith.

“She was a kind loving person and has four beautiful children,” Jones said.

Jones said times have changed.

“I've been here so long that I really don't want to move but my husband would like to,” she stated.

However, she said so has the neighborhood that she once loved.

“There's always something happening and you always hear police sirens and different things, it's just a bad neighborhood,” she said sadly.

The victims were also similar in age.

If you know anything about any of the three murders, you're asked to call the Little Rock police tip line at 501-371-4636.

© 2018 KTHV