According to a Little Rock Police Department press release, on February 17, 2019, Little Rock police officers were working in an off-duty capacity at Discovery Night Club.

While they were working, three females approached the officers and reported that they were grabbed inappropriately by two unknown black males while on the dance floor.

One victim reported that the men cornered her, waving what she believed to be a bag of marijuana in her face.

The officers working the event later made contact with the possible suspects going by the description provided by the victims and found out that one of the suspects was a Little Rock Police Officer, Probationary Officer Edward Taylor.

Officer Taylor was immediately relieved of his duty as an officer following the allegations, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

As a result of the criminal investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Probationary Officer Edward Taylor for three counts of Harassment.

An arrest warrant for one count of Harassment was also issued for a second suspect, who was with Officer Taylor.

Officer Taylor was served with his arrest warrants on May 1. The internal investigation is still ongoing.