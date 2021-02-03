Little Rock police officer accused of stealing purse with $1,600 inside

After reviewing surveillance footage, police believe the suspect who stole the purse to be Officer Marcus Getter, who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an officer has been arrested after stealing a woman's purse at a restaurant.

A customer at Bar Louie reported their purse stolen on Nov. 12, 2020, and claimed over $1,600 was in their purse.

After reviewing surveillance footage on Nov. 14, employees said they recognized the suspect as a regular customer.

Police were shown the footage and also recognized the suspect.

Police now believe the suspect who stole the purse to be Officer Marcus Getter, who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The Prosecuting Attorney determined charges will be filed against Getter, who is on administrative leave pending charges and arraignment.