Crime

Little Rock officer reportedly fired gun in Saline County

A Little Rock officer is on paid leave after firing their gun while off-duty in Saline County.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock police officer is on paid leave after firing their weapon in Saline County on Wednesday, March 30.

According the Little Rock Police Department, the officer fired their gun while they were off duty.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said no one was hit or injured during the incident. They claimed a press release would be sent out on Thursday.

We have reached out for more information, but the sheriff's office has not released any at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

