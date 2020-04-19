LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, Little Rock police received a call that a gunshot victim was located at a nearby hospital. Officers arrived and spoke with the person who brought the victim to get medical help who said the shooting took place at the Spanish Jon apartments.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found one woman dead.

The victim that was admitted to the hospital later died from their injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

