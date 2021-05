Police say a man's body was found overnight in the 3100 block of West 13th Street, near 12th and S Woodrow.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police have not yet released how the victim died.

Police say 30-year-old Keemo Richardson of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide. Richardson is charged with Capital Murder.