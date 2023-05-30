Little Rock police investigating W. 36th St. homicide

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Monday, May 29 at 9600 W. 36th Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to 9600 W. 36th Street shortly before midnight on Monday, May 29 in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives secured the scene and launched an investigation in the surrounding area.

Officials later learned that another individual had also arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

This investigation is currently underway. We will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.