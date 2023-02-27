Little Rock police urging people to be cautious of phone scam

The Little Rock Police Department is warning of a phone scam going around in which people are receiving calls from someone claiming to be an officer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has put out a notice saying that there's a scam going around in the area.

According to reports, multiple people have received phone calls from a person claiming to be an LRPD officer. Some of the calls from the "officers" have been regarding an urgent legal matter or someone asking for money.