Little Rock police urging people to be cautious of phone scam

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has put out a notice saying that there's a scam going around in the area.
According to reports, multiple people have received phone calls from a person claiming to be an LRPD officer. Some of the calls from the "officers" have been regarding an urgent legal matter or someone asking for money.
The LRPD said that these calls are not coming from one of their officers and you should remain alert and aware if you were to receive one of these phone calls.