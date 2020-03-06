LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, they found a white man in a vehicle near Cantrell Road and Cleveland Street suffering from gunshot wounds and in critical condition, and a black man nearby who was shot in the leg.

Police say this happened around 9:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for LRPD said they don't believe the shooting to be related to protesting.

At this time, police believe the shooting took place inside of the vehicle.

More on this story as it develops.

We are on scene of a shooting in the area of Cantrell and Cleveland. Two males shot. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/qDrJGdzlwk — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 3, 2020

