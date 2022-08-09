Little Rock police declare juvenile's death as homicide

This past May, LRPD responded to a medical call and alerted the Child Abuse Hotline of their findings— today, detectives confirm the case has been ruled a homicide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of Friday, May 27th, 2022, Little Rock police responded to an “assist medical” call at an apartment complex on South Bryant Street.

Police met with the caller, Kristi Taylor, who had reported that her child, 13-year-old Kyisha Price, was not breathing.

Taylor also informed officers that Kyisha was having difficulty eating earlier in the day.

Responding officers observed the child's body and noted open wounds, multiple apparent bed sores, and concerns that the child was not being properly cared for.

The Child Abuse Hotline was contacted, and detectives began a preliminary investigation of this incident.

However, at the time of the incident, detectives could not rule the death as a homicide.



Homicide detectives continued the investigation through a comprehensive review of the scene and all evidence associated with this case.



On September 8th, 2022, the death of Kyisha Price was officially ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kristi Taylor for 2nd-degree murder.



If you are aware of or have concerns about child abuse in a home, please report it to your local police department or call the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 482-5964.