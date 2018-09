LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department received a call, Saturday night, Sept. 22 at around 8:00 p.m., about a shooting involving a 5-year-old.

Police confirmed the 5-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. It has not been confirmed if this was accidental or otherwise.

More on this story as it develops.

© 2018 KTHV