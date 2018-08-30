LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - According to the Little Rock Police Department, a person has died in department custody Thursday, Aug. 30.

Police said officers responded to disturbance call at at Evergreen Drive and North Tyler Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said a man was behaving erratically, and believe he was high on narcotics at the time.

Officers said while they were waiting on MEMS to arrive, so he could be taken to the hospital for treatment, the man ran off.

Officers chased him and once he was captured, they used their hands to hold the suspect on the ground.

The man was never in handcuffs, but investigators said the man stopped breathing at the scene, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

