Little Rock police searching for suspect in overnight homicide on Cantrell Road

Little Rock police have started searching for 19-year-old Michael Wilson who is a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Isaiah Hall.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Cantrell Road that left one person dead around midnight on Friday.

According to reports, the incident happened at 11:54 p.m., with officers arriving at Cantrell Road in response to a shooting victim.

While heading to scene, authorities received word that the victim was being transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police continued to the scene and initiated their investigation after marking off the area.

Homicide Update:

At 11:54 pm on Friday July 1, 2022, LRPD responded to a shooting at 19301 Cantrell Road. The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries. Detectives have developed Michael Wilson as a suspect in this homicide. pic.twitter.com/laYa0b2w7B — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 2, 2022

After authorities finished their evaluation of the scene, 18-year-old Isaiah Hall, who was the victim of the shooting, was pronounced dead at the hospital he was taken to.

After further investigation, police have identified 19-year-old Michael Wilson as a suspect in the shooting death of Hall. Authorities have reportedly received an arrest warrant and are currently searching for Wilson.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities urge those with information on Wilson's location to contact them at 501-371-4829 or through the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.

This is Little Rock's 42nd homicide so far this year.