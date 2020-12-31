Little Rock police searching for dark gray Chevrolet Impala involved in November fatal hit & run

Accident reconstruction officers are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According the Little Rock police, accident reconstruction officers are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run.

On November 13, Michael Gildemeister was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of 1400 S. University Ave.

The vehicle was traveling south and struck Gildemeister with the driver's side of the vehicle.

Damage would be concentrated on the driver's side fender and windshield area. Damaged vehicle parts at the scene show that the vehicle was a 2000-2005model Chevrolet Impala.

Accident Reconstruction Officers are looking for a vehicle similar to this one, that was involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run. Please contact khenson@littlerock.gov if you have any information regarding this hit and run investigation. pic.twitter.com/jx2QvLDj7q — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 31, 2020

The vehicle is also listed as dark gray, metallic color.