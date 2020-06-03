LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Mejia Lopez.

Lopez has active warrants for two counts of Sexual Extortion, one count each of Sexual Assault and Sexual Indecency with a Child.

Lopez has used different variations of his name such as Edgar Lopez, Leo Mejia, and Leonardo instead of Leonel. According to the police report, Lopez is a former youth pastor.

There is nationwide extradition for Lopez’s current charges. Lopez is aware that he is under investigation and may be fleeing.

He estimated to be between 5 feet and 5 inches tall to 5 feet and 10 inches tall. His weight ranges from 180 to 200 pounds, and he has brown eyes with black hair.

In his most recent pictures, Lopez appears to have a shaved head.

Police say he has recently used a 2001 Gray Toyota Sequoia with Arkansas license plate: 422 UFM.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact: Major Crimes Division, Juvenile Crimes Unit at 371-4660 or anonymously submit tips at 501-371-4636

