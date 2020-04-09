Little Rock police searching for suspect who ran from police after drive-by shooting

Officers are searching for the suspect and have called in K9s after the suspect ran from police. The victim is in serious condition.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a person is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting on S. Summit Street that happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect drove away in an orange car. Police located an orange car and attempted a traffic stop; the car drove away and a police pursuit began.

Police said the car eventually stopped, but the suspect got out and ran away.

Officers are now searching for the person and K9s have been called in.

This is an on-going investigation.