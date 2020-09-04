LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, April 6, 2020, at 3:38 p.m., six suspects were armed with a rifle and handguns, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police say the subjects later shot at an apartment, located at 5001 West 65th Street, better known as the Spanish Jon Apartments.

The apartment was struck several times.

The Little Rock Police Department said these suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police ask if anyone has any information or may recognize the suspects please contact Detective R. Williams at 404-3041 or any Violent Crimes Detective at 371-4660 and transport to the Major Crimes.

RELATED: President Trump jokes about a pardon for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic: 'I'll take a look'

RELATED: Police investigate after student shot in parking lot on Arkansas State University campus

RELATED: 14-year-old Jonesboro girl shot, killed by friend after loaded gun accidentally discharged