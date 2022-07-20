Police: Overnight homicides leave two dead in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating two overnight homicides, with one of the unnamed victims dying during medical attention at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

According to reports, the first homicide happened as an unnamed person was sent to Arkansas Children's Hospital around 10 p.m. Authorities said that the person died at the hospital and that they're still working to identify the crime scene.

In the second homicide, police said that the incident happened at the 1800 block of Reservoir Road, but there's no other information in the incident.

Police have not named any suspects or victims in the homicides, but ask that the public avoid each of the two areas as the investigation continues.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.