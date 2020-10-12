Father charged with negligent homicide after 2-year-old dies from gunshot wound

Police say the 2-year-old died from their injuries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Thursday, Dec. 10, Southwest Patrol Division Officers responded to a call of a male with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Further information indicated the individual shot could have been a 2-year old child. Upon arrival, officers discovered 2-year-old Netilian Juniel dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers then spoke with and questioned the child’s parents, who are both of Little Rock.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Search Units were notified and responded. They discovered the death equivocal and obtained a search warrant.

As a result of their investigation, the child's father, 22-year-old Detilian Juniel, was charged with negligent homicide and simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs.