Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street.

He has been charged with capital murder.

Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police, authorities responded to the scene around 7:49 a.m. on Jan. 3, which is where they located "one black male deceased."

Police said that the man's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in order to receive an autopsy and identification.

There's currently no information on the identity of the victim, potential suspects, or possible motive behind the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this article as more information becomes available.