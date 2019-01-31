The City of Little Rock has announced their top 10 candidates for the next Little Rock police chief. Of these candidates, four are from Arkansas and only two are currently with the Little Rock Police Department.
According to the press release, interviews will be held within the next two weeks.
In alphabetical order, the 10 are:
- Deputy Chief Eric Carter
City of Chicago Police Department
- Commander Todd Chamberlain (ret.)
City of Los Angeles Police Department
- Commander Keith Eremea
Arkansas State Police
- Assistant Chief Hayward Finks
City of Little Rock Police Department
- Chief Deputy Jeffrey Fitzpatrick
Saline County Sheriff’s Office
- Assistant Chief Alice Fulk
City of Little Rock Police Department
- Chief Keith Humphrey
City of Norman (OK) Police Department
- Deputy Chief Michael Scott Kreher
City of Atlanta Police Department
- Lieutenant Matthew Murray (former Chief of Staff)
City of Denver Police Department
- Major Danny O. Williams
City of Dallas Police Department
The former police chief, Kenton Buckner, moved to New York as the Syracuse police chief in November.
