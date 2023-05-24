UPS driver in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Royal Oaks Drive at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At around 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday afternoon the Little Rock Police Department responded to shots fire called reported at Royal Oaks Drive.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found one victim who had been shot. The victim has been identified as a UPS driver. He was quickly taken to the hospital and they are currently in critical condition.

There is currently no information on the suspect or what the motive was for the shooting. Though anyone with information is urged to contact Little Rock police.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.