LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At approximately 9:46 p.m., officers arrived in the area of 29th and S. Monroe Street and found a dead woman inside of a car who has been identified as 33-year-old Kiero Turner.

A second victim was located a few streets away suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds that were life-threatening," Little Rock police said in a statement.

The second victim identified himself as Ricky Turner, 35, and the husband of Kiero. He told officers that he was with his wife when the shooting took place.

Ricky was transported to UAMS and listed as being in critical condition. Detectives have not been able to interview him due to his condition.

According to police, Kiero Turner’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

On Tuesday, April 21, Little Rock police detectives and the U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Thomas Jr. in connection with the shooting.

LRPD

RELATED: Little Rock police investigating double homicide at apartment complex

RELATED: Little Rock homicides of 2020