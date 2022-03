According to the Little Rock Police Department, three people are injured with one being in critical condition after a shooting on Jones Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, three people are in the hospital after a shooting on Jones Street on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened close to the Waffle House near the Little Rock airport.

Three victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Police say one is in critical condition and the other two are stable.

