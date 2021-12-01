x
Crime

Police looking for 3-year-old who was taken by mother after shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night outside of the Kroger on Geyer Springs Road and a 3-year-old was taken from the scene.
Credit: LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night outside of the Kroger on Geyer Springs Road.

According to police, the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering.

Official say that the victim's 3-year-old, Deliliah Collier, was allegedly taken from the scene by the suspect and the mother.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 4-door silver BMW with temporary tags taped on the window.

If you have information on the location of Deliliah, you are asked to call 501-371-4829.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

