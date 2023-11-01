Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left man dead

The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the 7800 block of Nolen Drive they found a deceased Hispanic male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The details of this incident are extremely limited at this time.

Officers have begun an investigation and advise the public to find an alternate route if traveling through the area.