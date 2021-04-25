Shooting at Cheatham Park leaves one dead, three injured including 3-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and three others injured, including three and four-year-old girls who were injured on Sunday.
One of the victims, later identified as Devontay Allen, died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
His body was later transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.
Three-year-old Bray-Leigh was playing at Cheatham Park when someone drove by and started shooting. She was shot in the leg and is now in a full-body cast.
Four-year-old Nelina was also injured in the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named at this time.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.