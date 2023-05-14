Little Rock police investigate shooting that left one dead, one in critical condition

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, just after midnight officers were called to reports of a shooting at Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cutoff. When they arrived they found two adult black males that had been shot.

Since then, one victim has died due to his injuries and the other is still in critical condition.

The details of this incident remain limited but we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.