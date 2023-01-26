Two Little Rock police officers on leave after fatal shooting

Two Little Rock officers are now on administrative leave after a person was fatally shot during an overnight incident on W. 18th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department announced that two officers are now on administrative leave after a person was fatally shot during an overnight incident on W. 18th.

According to police, the incident took place around 1:23 a.m. on Thursday at the 2100 block of W. 18th.

Following the incident, authorities have since closed the surrounding streets as the investigation into the shooting continues.

There's no information on the names of the officers or the victim that was fatally shot.