Police: Investigation underway for Little Rock shooting that left one injured

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 5000 block of W. 65th Street, and the person involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers ask the public to avoid traveling through the area until they have finished processing the scene.

The details of this incident remain extremely limited but we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.