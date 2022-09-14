Suicide investigation leads to homicide arrest in Little Rock

Officers responded to a report of a suicide at a residence near Center Street, which detectives later determined was a homicide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On September 14, officers with the 12th Street Division responded to a report of a suicide at a residence near Center Street.

The 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and located an unresponsive female.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the woman to be deceased.

However, responding officers were unable to confidently determine what occurred at the time of the initial response.

Due to unknown circumstances, the presence of homicide detectives was requested to investigate further.

The Homicide Unit responded and sought a search warrant before resuming their investigation.

After the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that this incident was not a suicide, but a homicide.

Detectives later charged 21-year-old Jamaal Johnson with 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.