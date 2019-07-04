A Little Rock woman has been arrested after the death of Pastor Brodes Perry.

Perry was killed and his wife was injured on Thursday night, April 4, at an apartment complex in Collierville, TN.

According to WREG, police have charged Latoshia Daniels with first-degree murder and various other charges, but have not released the other victims' names.

Daniels is listed as an officer at The Root Behavioral Health in Little Rock. She describes herself as a social worker and certified anger management specialist.

Police have not yet released Daniels' motive. More on this story as it develops.