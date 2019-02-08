LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, August 1, at approximately 11:47 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department responded to 8910 Merrivale Drive in reference to a shooting.

Police 911 Dispatch said 34-year-old Lafe Johnson stated she accidentally shot her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gary Maxwell.

MEMS arrived at 11:51 p.m. and found Maxwell dead on the scene. Johnson was taken into custody.

Homicide Detectives and CSSU personnel responded to the scene. Detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass to locate any possible witnesses.

The coroner was notified and responded to the scene and later transported the body to the Crime Lab for an autopsy. As a result of the investigation, Ms. Johnson was released without charges pending a file review.

The next of kin has been notified.