Missing car located after Little Rock woman's body found inside home, police say

Little Rock police discovered 41-year-old Tameka Banks body after conducting a wellness check at her residence.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Jan. 2, Little Rock police officers responded to a wellness check on Broadmoor Drive, just after 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were met by family members and proceeded to enter the residence. Once inside, police discovered 41-year-old Tameka Banks, of Little Rock, deceased.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Search Units responded and began processing the scene; however, detectives were unable to locate the victim’s car.

Banks’ body was taken by the coroner to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. Later that night, detectives located the victim’s missing vehicle and towed it to the Little Rock City Impound.