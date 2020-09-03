LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, March 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Sand Hill Road for a suspicious person.

Upon arrival deputies located a car in a ditch partially submerged and noticed an empty car seat in the vehicle.

After clearing the car, deputies started searching the area for the driver. Approximately two miles from the accident a deputy located a female by the name of Ashley Pringle.

Pringle appeared to be wet and very intoxicated and is suspected to be the driver of the vehicle. When asked about the car seat, she stated her child was in Benton, Ark.

Pringle was arrested and upon further investigation deputies learned that she left two small children alone at her house in rural Lonoke County. The Sheriff responded with deputies to the home and located a 2-year-old and a 2-month-old alone.

Lonoke County Sheriff's Office

DHS was contacted and the father responded home from work to take custody of the kids. Pringle is being charged with two counts of Felony endangering the welfare of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident, and public intoxication.

She was transported to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Detention Center where she will be held until bond is posted or first appearance before a circuit judge.

