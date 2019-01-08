According to the Lonoke Sheriff's Office, officials are searching for Chon Armstrong, who ran from deputies on Thursday near the area of AR Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W in Fairview.

Tucker prison dogs are in route for assistance.

Officials are warning the public to not approach Armstrong if they see him. He has an active parole warrant for his arrest.

He was last seen running south from Fairview Road into the woods. He was wearing blue jeans and shoes and did not have a shirt on.

Armstrong is known to be violently resistive and to invade homes to elude arrest.