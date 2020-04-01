MONROE, La. — A Monroe man was arrested for allegedly holding a loaded handgun to his son's head because the 9-year-old boy drank the last Dr. Pepper.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Chad Kinnaird on Jan. 1, according to an affidavit from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies wrote in the probable cause document that the incident allegedly took place Dec. 28, but they spoke with the victim and his mother on New Year's Day when they came to the sheriff's office to make a complaint.

The boy told deputies that his father had a loaded gun with him when he entered the house. He said his father put the barrel of the gun up to his head because Kinnaird was upset with him about drinking the last soda.

Kinnaird had reportedly been drinking alcohol before the incident.

Investigators also spoke with Kinnaird's 11-year-old daughter, who was in the home at the time but did not hear the incident.

She told them Kinnaird admitted to her that he had put the gun to her younger brother's head.

Deputies arrested Kinnaird at his home. According to the affidavit, he denied all allegations but allowed deputies to enter the home. They found a .32 caliber pistol in the nightstand by the bed.

He was booked on charges of domestic abuse and child endangerment. Kinnaird also faces an additional charge of violating a protective order against him.

His bond was set at $125,000. A court date was not immediately available Saturday morning.

