LAKE CHARLES, La. — A 34-year-old Lake Charles teacher is charged with first degree rape and felony indecent behavior after investigators say she had inappropriate contact with one of her 10-year-old students.

Deidre R. Smith of Sulphur is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a boy since the end of 2018 according to a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigation began on April 30 after an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy contacted the sheriff's office.

The investigation determined Smith allegedly had sex with the victim according to the release.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center according to the release.

She was released later the same day on a $50,000 bond.

The case is under investigation and more charges are likely according to the release.

From a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office news release:

CPSO Detective Jacob Dore is the lead investigator on this case.












