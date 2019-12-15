LOWELL, Ark. — On Saturday, Dec. 14, a police chase on Highway 264 in the Hickory Creek area of Lowell ended with the suspect’s vehicle in Beaver Lake.

According to the Lowell Police Department, the high-speed chase began at 11 p.m. after a silver Dodge pickup truck hit a Lowell police officer’s vehicle.

The officer was standing on the side of the road at the intersection of Old Wire and Nail Ave. conducting a traffic stop at the time, the second officer present at the stop left, proceeding to pursue the fleeing silver Dodge.

The chase took them down Highway 264 and then the truck drove down a boat ramp, where police say the driver made no attempts to stop and drove into the lake.

Three people emerged from the vehicle into the lake and two females were apprehended by officers. The male, Carlos Martinez, 24, attempted to escape by swimming away from police.

According to the Lowell Police Department, the male was beginning to struggle due to the cold temperature of the water.

"As the male got approximately 20 yards from the shore, he went under the water and did not resurface," LPD said.

Two officers attempted to enter the lake to rescue Martinez, but could not locate him. Officials say he did not survive the incident.

More on this story as it develops.