LOWELL, Ark. — A Lowell police officer is facing two counts of sexual assault, officials announced.

According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), who arrested 45-year-old Roy Mitchell, he was taken into custody by state police on Thursday, Oct. 5.

ASP said they opened an investigation on Sept. 22 after a call to the ASP Crimes Against Children Division hotline. At the time, the Lowell Police Department placed him on administrative leave. Court documents of the arrest say that the victims were two different juveniles on each count.

However, ASP says he was "terminated immediately prior to his arrest" on Thursday and was transported to the Washinton County Detention Center.

According to Washington County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kelly Cantrell, due to being a former police officer and status as a sexual assault suspect, Mitchell will be isolated from the jail's general population, per their classification guidelines.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.