Little Rock police arrest Pulaski County deputy on battery charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy and a man she lives with after a 'physical altercation' occurred at a residence on Ayla Drive.
Officers responded to a disturbance call made in the area and made contact with 25-year-old Ayrialle Donson and 26-year-old Jaylen Wilson.
Wilson advised officers that Donson was a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and stated that she had pulled her service weapon on him during an argument.
Though the weapon was not discharged during the incident, a physical altercation then broke out between the pair, according to Wilson.
Officers observed swelling and a busted top and lower lip on Donson, though she refused medical treatment and stated she had no other injuries.
Officers arrested both Wilson and Donson on third-degree battery charges, and they could also face aggravated assault charges.