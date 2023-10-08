Little Rock police arrest Pulaski County deputy on battery charges

Little Rock police arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy and a man she lives with after a 'physical altercation' occurred at a residence on Ayla Drive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy and a man she lives with after a 'physical altercation' occurred at a residence on Ayla Drive.

Officers responded to a disturbance call made in the area and made contact with 25-year-old Ayrialle Donson and 26-year-old Jaylen Wilson.

Wilson advised officers that Donson was a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and stated that she had pulled her service weapon on him during an argument.

Though the weapon was not discharged during the incident, a physical altercation then broke out between the pair, according to Wilson.

Officers observed swelling and a busted top and lower lip on Donson, though she refused medical treatment and stated she had no other injuries.