LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after one victim was found deceased in the 900 block of South Rodney Parham.

Law enforcement advised that civilians should avoid the area while they work to process the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact LRPD at (501)-371-4829.