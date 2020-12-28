Little Rock Police Department to discuss recent homicides over Christmas weekend

After four homicides in a 24 hour period, the Little Rock Police Department will hold a press conference regarding the recent crime in the city.

The first of the four homicides happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, then the next two happened throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The fourth homicide happened sometime Sunday afternoon.

Watch the 12:30 p.m. press conference here: