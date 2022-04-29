'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy arrested, accused of secretly recording LSU student

Hardy said that he "received a warrant due to allegations made against me" and that he is cooperating with LSU police.

BATON ROUGE, La. — 'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday after Louisiana State University Police received a complaint from a student that Hardy allegedly left a listening device in her room.

WBRZ reports that Hardy's ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old student, filed the complaint on April 7 after finding a device under her bed at Azalea Hall in February. The report said the woman thought the device was a phone charger but realized it was a recording device after doing research online.

The television station's report says investigators found several recordings on the device, including some that were recorded after the couple had broken up in February.

Hardy shared on social media Thursday that he "received a warrant due to allegations made against me" and that he is cooperating with LSU police.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time," the statement said. "I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

University spokesperson Ernie Ballard told The Advocate that Hardy was arrested by LSU police on Friday and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication.

The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and prison time from 2-10 years.

The Livingston, La., native won the 'American Idol' competition in 2019 as a teenager.