Madison County homicide leaves two dead, one wounded

According to Arkansas State Police, a Madison County man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting his mother, father, and uncle around 5:30 a.m.

44-year-old, Samuel Simmons was detained near Huntsville by an Arkansas State Trooper and was taken into custody.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. this morning and arrived at a house on Madison County Road, just south of Huntsville, near Arkansas Highway 23.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies found Simmons' father wounded inside of the home, where Simmons lived with both of his parents along with his uncle.

Simmons' mother, Mary Simmons, and Simmons' uncle, Mark Simmons, were both found dead inside of the residence.

Mark and Mary's bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in order to determine the cause of death.

Simmons' father is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital in Fayetteville.