LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A mailbox explosion may have been an attempt to intimidate a Prairie County Sheriff's deputy, according to the department.

At around 1:10 a.m. on July 24, an explosive device was set off in a mailbox on the 10,000 block of Highway 38 westbound in Hickory Plains. The mailbox was close to the home of a Prairie County Sheriff's deputy, according to a release from the department.

The scene was immediately secured by an off-duty officer and reported to the United States Postal Inspection Service, which has since taken over the investigation.

Sheriff Rick Hickman had this to say:

"The sheriff and his deputies will not be intimidated by the cowardly acts of others who seek to instill fear in our law enforcement officers or citizens."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 870-256-4137.

