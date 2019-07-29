PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Monday, July 29 around 5:10 a.m., officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department were dispatched to the area of 14th Avenue and Blake Street in reference to someone being shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a deceased male inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The identity of the male is not being released until next of kin is notified.

It is still early in the investigation and the detectives are presently investigating. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

This is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.